Bayern Munich's French defender Lucas Hernandez is due before a Spanish judge

Football

Hernandez to face Spanish court: Bayern president

Published

MUNICH, Germany, Oct 15Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez will travel to Madrid to appear in court for violating a restraining order in 2017, said club president Herbert Hainer.

“He’s going now, then he’ll be heard, then we’ll see,” Hainer said Thursday night on the sidelines of a protest at the club’s training centre.

A Madrid court on Wednesday ordered the imprisonment of the French international for non-compliance with the restraining order which followed a fracas in 2017 with his then-girlfriend who was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Neither made a complaint against the other but both were charged by Spain’s public prosecutor.

The then-Atletico Madrid player and his girlfriend, who have since married and have a son, were each sentenced to 31 days of community service.

They were also ordered not to see each other for six months.

In December 2019, Hernandez was sentenced to six months in prison for breaking the restraining order when the couple landed in Madrid after getting married in the United States.

Hernandez, a 2018 World Cup winner, has been summoned to appear before a court next Tuesday. He will have 10 days from October 19 to enter prison “voluntarily”.

No Munich official has commented on the legal issues of the case.

“This is Lucas Hernandez’s private business, I don’t want to judge them,” Hainer said on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Madrid’s higher regional court defended the committal order in an interview with German newspaper Bild on Friday.

“There are two convictions for domestic violence and also a third for breach of sentence, a very serious offence,” Luis Sala told the newspaper.

