Gor Mahia land comfortable away victory in CAF Confederation Cup

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16 – Despite travelling with a thin squad of only 17 players, Gor Mahia continued overcoming adversity as they came from a goal down to pick a healthy 3-1 away win against Sudan’s Al Ahly Merowe in the second preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The game was played in Suez, Egypt, as the Sudanese club did not have any approved stadia back home in Khartoum.

Ahmed Abok gave the home side the lead five minutes before half time when he finished off inside the box as the Kenyan FKF Cup Champions went to the break trailing by a goal.

But they came off the breather determined to get back into the game and they did so in the 55th minute when Samwel Onyango converted from the penalty spot.

Gor Mahia continued with their resurgence and picked the lead and a vital second away goal when youngster Benson Omalla nodded home from close range.

Burundian international Jules Ulimwengu then finished off the victory with the third goal as K’Ogalo picked a convincing win to ensure they have one foot into the last qualification round.

Any kind of draw at home next weekend or at worst, a 1-0 loss will still see Gor through to the play-off round where they will be drawn against teams which will drop from the Champions League to vie for a spot in the group phase of the competition.