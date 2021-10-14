Husband of slain ex World Champion Agnes Tirop arrested by police in Mombasa

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 – The main suspect in the murder of former World Cross Country Champion Agnes Tirop, her husband, has been arrested in Mombasa, Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI) George Kinoti has confirmed.

The suspect has been traced to Mombasa where he was arrested on Thursday evening, just less than 48 hours after the gruesome murder that shocked the entire nation.

“The suspect has been arrested,” DCI boss Kinoti told Capital News. “He is in custody and will be charged in court over the murder once investigations are completed.”

Kinoti said a team was set up to track him down when Tirop’s lifeless body was found with stab wounds in their Iten home on Wednesday morning. The husband of slain former World Champion Agnes Tirop after his arrest in Mombasa

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday evening directed the police to move with speed and ensure the perpetrators of the heinous crime are brought to book.

Tirop had reportedly been in a torrid relationship with the husband with the relationship said to be on and off. The two had allegedly separated before reconnecting, but their latest episode turned tragic with the husband allegedly turning the knife on the rising athlete.

Her body was found with deep stab wounds with those who were first on the scene painting a gory picture of the athlete who was to celebrate her 26th birthday next week.

And on Friday, Athletics Kenya announced that it was suspending its activities and competitions for the next two weeks as the country mourns the sudden, unexpected death of Tirop who was part of the Kenyan team at the Tokyo Olympic Games.