Lucas Hernandez (L) won the Nations League title with France on Sunday alongside his brother Theo (R)

Football

Madrid court orders imprisonment of France footballer Lucas Hernandez

Published

MADRID, Spain, Oct 13A Madrid court on Wednesday announced it had ordered the imprisonment of France and Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez for violating a restraining order in 2017.

Hernandez, a 2018 World Cup winner, will have to appear before a court next Tuesday, but he has appealed against the sentence.

The 25-year-old was arrested four years ago for violating a court order banning him from contacting his girlfriend after a violent altercation between the two.

In December 2019, Hernandez was sentenced to six months in prison for breaking the restraining order.

In Spain, those sentenced to less than two years do not usually go to prison, but in this case, as it was a repeat offence, Hernandez has been ordered to.

In February 2017, Hernandez was arrested after his girlfriend was taken to hospital with minor injuries following a fight between them.

Neither made a complaint against the other but both were charged by Spain’s public prosecutor.

The then-Atletico Madrid player and his girlfriend were each sentenced to 31 days of community service.

They were also ordered not to see each other for six months.

Four months later, Hernandez was arrested at the Madrid airport in the company of his partner, who was not arrested as her own restraining order had not yet been formally served.

Hernandez was part of the France squad who won the Nations League title last weekend.

