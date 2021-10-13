Connect with us

Agnes Tirop crosses the finish line in a past race.

Athletics

Kenya’s 2015 World Cross Country Champ Agnes Tirop is dead

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13 – Former World Cross Country Champion and Team Kenya Olympian Agnes Tirop has been found dead in her house in Iten with stab wounds, Athletics Kenya (AK) official Barnaba Korir has confirmed.

Korir who was Kenya’s General Team Manager confirmed that Tirop had deep stab wounds when she was discovered dead.

“It is true and a very sad story that Tirop has been found dead,” Korir said.

It is alleged that Tirop was murdered by her lover with whom they had problems with for a long time.

-More to follow

