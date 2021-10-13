Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Famara Diedhiou of Senegal is congratulated for scoring his hatrick during the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Namibia and Senegal held at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa on 12 October 2021 PHOTO/COSAFA Media

Football

Diedhiou fires hat-trick as Senegal, Morocco book final-round places

Published

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Oct 12Famara Diedhiou scored a hat-trick for Senegal as they and Morocco won on Tuesday to become the first nations to secure places in the final African World Cup qualifying round.

Turkey-based Diedhiou overshadowed teammate and Liverpool star Sadio Mane with his treble, which earned Senegal a 3-1 away win over Namibia and maintained a 100 percent Group H record after four rounds.

The first goal from the 28-year-old Alanyaspor forward was cancelled out before half-time by Peter Shalulile, but the Senegalese struck early and late in the second half to ensure maximum points.

Senegal, who beat Namibia 4-1 three days ago, have scored 16 goals in four World Cup qualifiers against the southern African country.

Namibia were forced to stage the fixture in Soweto near Johannesburg because they lack an international-standard stadium.

Togo surprised hosts Congo Brazzaville 2-1 in the same section to rise from last to second, eight points adrift of two-time World Cup qualifiers Senegal.

Substitute Selim Amallah scored twice as Morocco took advantage of playing an away match at home to overwhelm Guinea 4-1 in Rabat.

Ayoub el Kaabi and Sofiane Boufal notched the other Moroccan goals as they chalked up a fourth straight win in Group I, where their rivals have been handicapped by not being able to host qualifiers.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

FIFA considers Guinea unsafe after a military coup toppled President Alpha Conde while no stadium in Guinea-Bissau or Sudan, the other two nations in the group, is deemed fit for international football.

Algeria trounced Niger 4-0 in Niamey to stretch an African record unbeaten run to 31 matches and regain first place in Group A from Burkina Faso on goal difference.

– Mahrez triggers rout –

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez triggered the rout with a goal midway through the first half. Islam Slimani doubled the lead before half-time.

Niger fell four goals behind within nine minutes of the restart as AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer and Baghdad Bounedjah netted.

South Africa clung to a one-point Group G lead over Ghana after both claimed 1-0 victories, over Ethiopia and Zimbabwe respectively.

An early own-goal by captain Getaneh Kebede condemned Ethiopia to defeat in Johannesburg while Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey scored the match winner in Harare.

A crowd of 2,000 was permitted to watch South Africa — the first time spectators have attended a sport event in the republic since the coronavirus pandemic struck early last year.

Only fully vaccinated supporters were given access and they had little to cheer as South Africa laboured against opponents who had more possession but were let down by weak finishing.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The other eight places in the play-offs next March will be decided during the final two matchdays next month.

Algeria, Tunisia, Nigeria, Mali and Egypt look set to progress while the battles between Ivory Coast and Cameroon and South Africa and Ghana are seem likely to go down to the wire.

Only two points separate surprise leaders Tanzania, Benin and the Democratic Republic of Congo in the other mini-league, where even bottom team Madagascar have a mathematical chance.

A seeded draw will split the 10 group table-toppers into five pairings with the winners of the two-leg ties representing Africa at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved