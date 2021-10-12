Returning Neddie Atieno out to inspire Starlets to a second Cup of Nations

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 12 – The national women’s senior team, Harambee Starlets intensified its residential training on Tuesday at the Kasarani Stadium ahead of the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifier against South Sudan.

All players called up have reported to camp except Dorcas Shikobe, Mwanahalima Adam who are out on club assignments and Elizabeth Wambui.

Deadly striker Neddy Atieno returning to the team after a long period is positive his experience will be of great impact to inspire the team qualify for a second Africa Cup of Nations.

“It is a great feeling to be back with the team. Being in camp for the last four days, I can say that the team is motivated and are risk takers which I believe is a key ingredient towards attaining a positive result against South Sudan,” Akoth who turns out for Ulinzi Starlets said.

With the knowledge gained during the training sessions, she hopes to be impactful and help the team to attain a positive result in their Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifiers.

“With the knowledge and tactics gained during the training sessions, I hope to transcend it to the field that will, in the long run, help us attain a positive result,” she continued.

She was instrumental in helping Kenya qualify for a first Cup of Nations in 2016.

Harambee Starlets will play against South Sudan in the regional showpiece qualifiers on October 20, and the second leg on October 24.

They will be looking to qualify for the Africa Women Cup of Nations for the second time, and ultimately earn a slot in the 2023 FIFA Women World Cup that will be co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia.

PROVISIONAL SQUAD –

Goalkeepers

Annette Kundu (Unattached), Pauline Katharu (Kibera GirlsSoccer), Lilian Awour (Vihiga Queens) Maureen Shimuli (Ulinzi Starlets)

Defenders

Vivian Nasaka (Vihiga Queens), Juliet Adipo (Kayole Starlet), Dorcas Shikobe (Lakatama FC), Lucy Akoth (Mathare United Women FC), Dorcas Neema (Nakuru Queens), Phoebe Awiti (Vihiga Queens), Enez Mango (Vihiga Queens), Nelly Sawe (Thika Queens), Ruth Ingotsi (Unattached)

Midfielders

Sheril Angach (Gaspo Women), Corazone Aquino (Gaspo Women), Mercy Oginga (Vihiga Queens), Lydia Akoth (Thika Queens), Lilian Mmboga (Kibera Girls Soccer), Lorna Nyarinda (Kibera Girls Soccer), Martha Amunyolet (Transzoia Queens), Maureen Ater (Vihiga Queens), Merceline Wayodi (Kisumu All Starlets)

Attackers

Terry Engesha (Vihiga Queens), Rachael Mwema (Thika Queens), Janet Bundi (Vihiga Queens), Jentrix Shikangwa (Vihiga Queens), Lucy Mukhwana (Ulinzi Starlets), Neddy Akoth (Ulinzi Starlets), Mwanahalima Adam (Thika Queens), Violet Wanyonyi (Vihiga Queens), Elizabeth Wambui (Gaspo Women FC)