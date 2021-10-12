Oxlade-Chamberlain to Arsenal then Aubameyang, Lacazette to Liverpool?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct 12 – Liverpool could reportedly ask Arsenal for one of four players in return should Mikel Arteta push ahead with plans to sign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in January.

The 27-year-old is under contract at Anfield until June 2023, though has seen his game time reduced last season.

Oxlade-Chamberlain only made 13 Premier League appearances last season, including just two starts. A knee injury meant he did not get going to Christmas time, but his involvement in 2021 was minimal.

And he remains only on the periphery of Jurgen Klopp’s first team this time around.

That has led to claims that both West Ham and Southampton are looking at the possibility of signing the player.

However, Monday’s Paper Talk claims it is Arsenal who are leading the charge with Arteta keen on a deal.

The article, citing The Sun, claims the Gunners boss senses the chance to bring the player back to Emirates Stadium in a bargain deal.

The Reds paid £35m for Oxlade-Chamberlain in summer 2017. But it seems Liverpool will allow him to leave for a fraction of that fee.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

And with Curtis Jones and the unfortunate Harvey Elliott ahead of him in the pecking order, Oxlade-Chamberlain feels ready to make a fresh challenge.

Now the Daily Express reports that Liverpool could ask Arsenal for a player in return should they ask about Oxlade-Chamberlain.

And they claim Reds boss Klopp has a trio of attacking stars in his sights.

First up is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, whom Klopp knows well from their Borussia Dortmund days.

Whether Arsenal would sacrifice their club captain remains unlikely given his importance to the side.

The Reds, however, could have more joy with another suggested target in Alexandre Lacazette.

The French striker now has just under nine months remaining of his contract at Arsenal and looks destined to leave.

Talks over an extension have so far failed to make a breakthrough. What’s more, a report in September indicated Lacazette has no desire to pen fresh terms anyway.

As such, any sort of approach in January could yield a positive result should Klopp pursue a deal.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In addition, the Express claims Liverpool would also consider Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli.

The 20-year-old was once hailed by Klopp as the “talent of the century” after being wowed by his abilities.

Whether Arsenal would allow him to leave, again looks unlikely, particularly with both Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah likely to move on.

And finally, the paper claims Klopp could also consider a move to bring goalkeeper Bernd Leno to Anfield.

His place in the Gunners side has been taken by Aaron Ramsdale and now looks destined to move on.

The Reds have multiple options in the goalkeeping department. However, veteran No 2 Adrian could be allowed to move on to free up a place.