Brooklyn Nets Kyrie Irving is one of a number of NBA players who have either firmly said no or are expressing great hesitancy at getting the Covid-19 vaccine

Basketball

NBA star Irving sidelined by Nets for refusing Covid vaccination

Published

NEW YORK, USA, Oct 12 – The Brooklyn Nets decided Tuesday to bar star guard Kyrie Irving from practice as well as games in the NBA season that starts next week because he refuses to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

“Given the evolving nature of the situation and after thorough deliberation, we have decided Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant,” Nets general manager Sean Marks said.

“Kyrie has made a personal choice, and we respect his individual right to choose.

“Currently, his choice restricts his ability to be a full-time member of the team, and we will not permit any member of our team to participate with part-time availability.”

Irving, 29, is part of the Nets’ star trio that also includes Kevin Durant and James Harden.

Because of the ongoing pandemic, New York has implemented new health and safety regulations which do not allow unvaccinated athletes to take part in practices and games.

He could theoretically have played in road games without being vaccinated, but Marks’ statement rules that out.

The Nets begin their regular season at the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks next Tuesday.

Golden State Warriors swingman Andrew Wiggins had also refused to get the vaccine but relented to keep playing.

Wiggins said after getting the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine last week: “I guess you don’t own your body.”

