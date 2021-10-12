Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Capacity at the Camp Nou has been restricted so far this season

Football

Barcelona allowed to fill Camp Nou as key games loom

Published

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct 12 – Barcelona can fill their Camp Nou stadium to capacity for key Champions League and La Liga matches next week, after Catalonia authorities on Tuesday eased Covid crowd limits.

“As of Friday, the vast majority of capacity limitations will cease,” regional president Pere Aragones told a press conference on Tuesday.

“We will return to 100 percent capacity in cultural spaces, outdoor sports facilities and in bars and restaurants,” Aragones said.

The limit had been 60 percent of capacity.

“Camp Nou back to full capacity,” said the Barcelona club website.

“After a year and half with no games, then games in an empty stadium, then games with severe restrictions, the time has finally come when the Barca stadium can fill to capacity once again!” it said.

The decision is timely for struggling Barcelona, who have three games coming up in eight days at the 99,000-capacity Nou Camp.

The first game in a full Nou Camp will be on Sunday against Valencia who are above ninth-place Barcelona on goal difference in La Liga.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Next Wednesday, Barca host Dynamo Kiev in a key Champions League game. Barcelona are bottom of their group without a point after two rounds.

On October 24, Liga leaders Real Madrid visit for the first Clasico of the season.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta had lobbied for the restrictions to be lifted.

“I would be grateful if they would give it another try because it is very damaging to us economically,” he said on September 29, after the Spanish central government removed its restrictions on stadium attendance but Catalonia and the Basque Country kept their limits.

The measure comes at a time when Covid-19 cases in Spain have dropped to their lowest level since July 2020.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved