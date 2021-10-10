Connect with us

World Champion Chepng’etich rules Chicago Women’s Marathon

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 10 – World Champion Ruth Chepng’etich put her Tokyo 2020 Olympics disappointment aside to win the 2021 Chicago women’s marathon title on Sunday.

Chepng’etich produced a magnificent solo run, leading from gun to tape, to dominate the race in a time of 2hrs 22 min 31sec way ahead of the American duo of Emma Bates who came second one minute and 49 seconds later as Sara Hall was third, four minutes and 48 seconds behind the winner.

Another Kenyan Vivian Kiplangat settled for fifth.

In the corresponding men’s race Kenyan Eric Kiptanui finished third in a race that was won by Ethiopian Seifu Tura in 2:06:12 ahead of American Galen Rupp who was second.

-More to follow-

