LAS VEGAS, United States, Oct 10 – Tyson Fury knocked out Deontay Wilder in the 11th of their 12-round triology fight in Las Vegas on Sunday morning to retain his World Heavyweight crown and unbeaten record.

Fury, nicknamed The Gypsy King, had twice kissed the canvas in the highly publicized fight but bounced back to control the fight, landing a heavy punch on Wilder’s right ear in the 11th round to take him out and retain his crown.

-More to follow