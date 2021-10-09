Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Mozzart Bet GM Sasa Krneta (right) unveils partnership with FKF President Nick Mwendwa and Harambee Stars Captain Michael Olunga. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Football

Harambee Stars land Sh3mn boost ahead of Mali return tie

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 8 – National football team Harambee Stars have received a financial boost of Sh3mn after betting firm MozzartBet was unveiled as the motivational partner ahead of Sunday evening’s World Cup qualifier against Mali in Nairobi.

The partnership will cover the next three matches and MozzartBet come in after the termination of the contract with OdiBets.

The Sh3mn will boost the Federation’s coffers as they prepare for the Mali game as well as the away trip to Uganda and the Rwanda home tie.

“We believe in supporting Kenyan football. We have been working at grass root level but we have always wanted to work with the national team and this is our time. We believe that our support will help the team to get good results,” said MozzartBet General Manager Saša Krneta.

FKF President Nick Mwendwa thanked Mozzart Bet for their support.

  • Mozzart Bet GM Sasa Krneta (right) with FKF President Nick Mwendwa. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

“Thank you for believing in Kenyan football, and for believing in the Harambee Stars. Mozzart started their support even before the game against Mali in Morocco and through their help we were able to comfortably take the team there. We lok forward to a great partnership,” FKF boss Nick Mwendwa said.

“We did not get the result we wanted in Agadir but I believe in this team, I know its potential and I am sure better results are on the way. We have a chance to make a statement in the remaining matches, and I am confident that we can get a positive result in the end if we give it all as a team,” he added.

Captain Michael Olunga was also delighted with the support saying it will motivate the players to give their all in the three remaining matches.

“It is always great to see corporates coming in to support the team and we thank them for holding our hands. Hopefully this motivates us to give everything and still try to qualify for the next round of World Cup qualification,” Olunga, who plays his club football in Qatar stated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved