Harambee Stars land Sh3mn boost ahead of Mali return tie

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 8 – National football team Harambee Stars have received a financial boost of Sh3mn after betting firm MozzartBet was unveiled as the motivational partner ahead of Sunday evening’s World Cup qualifier against Mali in Nairobi.

The partnership will cover the next three matches and MozzartBet come in after the termination of the contract with OdiBets.

The Sh3mn will boost the Federation’s coffers as they prepare for the Mali game as well as the away trip to Uganda and the Rwanda home tie.

“We believe in supporting Kenyan football. We have been working at grass root level but we have always wanted to work with the national team and this is our time. We believe that our support will help the team to get good results,” said MozzartBet General Manager Saša Krneta.

FKF President Nick Mwendwa thanked Mozzart Bet for their support. Mozzart Bet GM Sasa Krneta (right) with FKF President Nick Mwendwa. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

“Thank you for believing in Kenyan football, and for believing in the Harambee Stars. Mozzart started their support even before the game against Mali in Morocco and through their help we were able to comfortably take the team there. We lok forward to a great partnership,” FKF boss Nick Mwendwa said.

“We did not get the result we wanted in Agadir but I believe in this team, I know its potential and I am sure better results are on the way. We have a chance to make a statement in the remaining matches, and I am confident that we can get a positive result in the end if we give it all as a team,” he added.

Captain Michael Olunga was also delighted with the support saying it will motivate the players to give their all in the three remaining matches.

“It is always great to see corporates coming in to support the team and we thank them for holding our hands. Hopefully this motivates us to give everything and still try to qualify for the next round of World Cup qualification,” Olunga, who plays his club football in Qatar stated.