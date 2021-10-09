Carl Tundo clinches Nanyuki Rally title

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9 – Navigated by Tim Jessop in a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X, Carl Tundo racked up the Nanyuki Rally Group (NRG) round despite a five-minute penalty he incurred for outside assistance.

Tundo came flat-out into the flying finish but his Evo stalled just as he had pulled into CS6 Greystone 2 TC End.

The five-minute penalty was applied by the stewards when he was pushed by Jasmeet Chana from the back until the car started motoring again through to the last service.

Aakif Virani in an ex-Manvir Baryan Skoda Fabia R5 romped home in a career best second. Ugandan Amaanraj Rai, navigated by Kisumu’s Gurdeep Panesar completed the podium dash in a career best KNRC third place.

It was a bitter pill to swallow for longtime leader Baldev Chager who also incurred a massive 20 minutes penalty for going off the route course.

Chager led the pack after the early morning 77km three stage first loop but picked up a puncture in the second loop to dip to second behind Tundo before the penalty was added to his cumulative time.

Chager nevertheless picked 5 bonus points for winning the power stage which was the repeat run of the Greystone stage.

Chana suffered turbo gremlins in the last stage to settle for fourth place ahead of FIA Rally Star driver McRae Kimathi.

Piero Canobbio from Kilifi settled for sixth.

KCB NANYUKI RALLY FINAL CLASSIFICATION

1 Carl Tundo/Tim Jessop (Mitsubishi Evolution 10) 1:50.52.5

2 Aakif Virani /Azhar Bhatti (Skoda Fabia R5) 1:51.22.8

3 Amaanraj Rai-UG/Gurdeep Panesar (Skoda Fabia) 1:52.06.8

4 Jasmeet Chana/Ravi Chana (Mitsubishi Evolution 10) 1:55.25.3

5 McRae Kimathi/Mwangi Kioni (Ford Fiesta RC2) 1:56.46.6

6 Piero Canobbio/Shameer Yusuf ( Mitsubishi Evolution 10) 1:57.09.7

7 Nzioka Waita/Tuta Mionki (Mitsubishi Evolution 10) 1:57.55.1

8. Nikhil Sachania/Deep Patel (Mitsubishi Evolution 10) 2:01.29.0

9 Maxine Wahome/Linet Ayuko (Subaru Impreza) 2:07.15.8

10 Baldev Chager/Ravi Soni (Volkswagen Polo R5) 2:07.55.4

11. Kush Patel/M. Choudhry (Subaru) 2:11.50.9

12 Aslam Khan/Arshad Khan (Porsche 911) 2:17.40.4

13 Ramesh Vishram/Riyaz Ismail (Ford Escort MK2)2:18.12.3

14 Shakeel Khan/Assad Mughal (Ford Escort) 2:20.57.7

15 Leo Varese/Kigo Kareithi (Toyota Auris) 2:30.09.8

16 John Fernandes/Rattos Nique (Subaru Impreza) 2:37.09.5