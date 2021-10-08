Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Football

Kenya’s Rising Starlets bows out of FIFA U20 Women Qualifiers

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 8 – The national women’s Under-20 team bowed out of the FIFA U20 World Cup Qualifier after going down 10-3 on aggregate to neighbors Uganda.

Kenya’s Rising Starlets lost 3-1 in the return leg played on Friday at the St. Mary’s Stadium in Kampala, Uganda.

Margret Kunihira, Hadijah Nandango, and Juliet Nalukenge were on target for Uganda in the 15th minute, 38th minute, and 90th minute respectively.

Team Captain Peris Oside managed to convert from an awarded penalty in the 21st minute.

Rising Starlets bowed out on a 10-3 aggregate score, bidding the competition goodbye in the first round of action.

Starting XI

1. Sophy Akinyi (GK), 25. Lavender Akinyi, 5. Peris Oside (C), 3. Eunice Mwangi, 4. Lucy Kahuga, 21. Maxmilla Robi, 20 Charity Midewa, 10. Catherine Aringo, 17. Joy Kinglady, 7. Fasila Adhiambo, 9. Shalyene Opisa.

Substitutes

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

18. Lucy Kisaga, 13. Redempta Mercy, 12. Inviolata Mukoshi, 2. Kikky Masika, 6. Drailer Salome, 15. Milka Awino, 8. Lydia Akoth, 11. Sylvia Makungu, 24. Jane Hato,  14. Mildred Kanyisi.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved