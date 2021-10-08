Kenya’s Rising Starlets bows out of FIFA U20 Women Qualifiers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 8 – The national women’s Under-20 team bowed out of the FIFA U20 World Cup Qualifier after going down 10-3 on aggregate to neighbors Uganda.

Kenya’s Rising Starlets lost 3-1 in the return leg played on Friday at the St. Mary’s Stadium in Kampala, Uganda.

Margret Kunihira, Hadijah Nandango, and Juliet Nalukenge were on target for Uganda in the 15th minute, 38th minute, and 90th minute respectively.

Team Captain Peris Oside managed to convert from an awarded penalty in the 21st minute.

Rising Starlets bowed out on a 10-3 aggregate score, bidding the competition goodbye in the first round of action.

Starting XI

1. Sophy Akinyi (GK), 25. Lavender Akinyi, 5. Peris Oside (C), 3. Eunice Mwangi, 4. Lucy Kahuga, 21. Maxmilla Robi, 20 Charity Midewa, 10. Catherine Aringo, 17. Joy Kinglady, 7. Fasila Adhiambo, 9. Shalyene Opisa.

Substitutes

18. Lucy Kisaga, 13. Redempta Mercy, 12. Inviolata Mukoshi, 2. Kikky Masika, 6. Drailer Salome, 15. Milka Awino, 8. Lydia Akoth, 11. Sylvia Makungu, 24. Jane Hato, 14. Mildred Kanyisi.