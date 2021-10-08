Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Andy Delort

Football

Delort ‘no longer selectable’ after putting Algeria ‘on hold’

Published

ALGIERS, Algeria, Oct 8 – Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi said Andy Delort was “no longer selectable” on Thursday after the Nice striker told him he was putting club before country.

Belmadi said the two had had a “very heated” exchange after the player sent a message announcing his decision.

“Four or five days ago, the player sent me a message saying that in agreement with his club, he chose his club because he wants to succeed in that challenge and that for this he had to put the national team on hold for a year,” Belmadi told a press conference held near Algiers ahead of a World Cup qualifier against Niger.

“This kind of thing is not sent by message and I pointed it out,” the coach added. “It was very heated. I told him: ‘this is not the way to do it, you are dealing with a nation, a country that has opened its arms to you.’ I blamed him and his club.”

Belmadi said that he had earlier been told by a third person that when Delort joined Nice in August from Montpellier, the player “signed a document that he would not play in the African Cup of Nations.”

Delort denied having signed such a document and said that the decision had been deeply thought through.

“I’m an all in kind of person and I always give things 100 precent,” said Delort, whose club Nice sit third in the league table.

“And this decision is important for me for this season,” he said with expectations high at the ambitious Ligue 1 outfit.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“But I’m in no way making my international retirement,” he insisted.

Delort, who was born in Sete in the south of France, played once for the French under-20 team. He qualifies for Algeria through his mother and in 2019, at the age of 28, opted to play for the country.

He was accused of opportunism by some Fennec fans, but after Algeria at once won the Cup of Nations in Egypt, their attitude changed.

Belmadi said Delort would have been in his squad against Niger “as in all the lists since he is Algerian. De facto, he is no longer selectable. Maybe in a year, maybe with someone else, I do not know,” said Belmadi.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved