Bengi confident of a great outing in Nanyuki Rally

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 8 -Premier Class driver Eric Bengi believes he can produce a great performance on his Nanyuki Rally outing this Saturday.

And after retiring in Ramisi last month, the Nairobi-based driver hopes the “rally gods” will spare him the jinx that he has had to content=d with time and time again.

Bengi is seeded fourth behind Issa Amwari (EVOX), Baldev Chager (VW Polo R5) and Carl Tundo (EVOX) and is looking to savour a great racing experience with his navigator Peter Mutuma this weekend.

The Nairobi-based speedster says he has taken the necessary steps to fix the incessant gremlins on his Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X.

Bengi wants to go sensibly fast in Nanyuki and improve on what he did in the last two events in Machakos and Ramisi. But the first target, he says, “is to minimize the risk and get the Evo to the finish”.

“We had a few problems in Machakos as well as in Ramisi. We didn’t finish in Ramisi. But we have had a thorough going over of the car as we had a few issues with the fuel system. So that has been sorted out. We tested the car last weekend to see if it is in good nick. The car is feeling good. Just a few improvements here and there- a few touch ups so to say. We had a small dent from testing and it’s nothing to worry about,” narrated Bengi.

Bengi says he has always enjoyed the compact route setting in Nanyuki where traction control has always been great.

“Our experience in Nanyuki has been quite good. We are looking forward to that this weekend. We are looking forward to a finish, at least a good, strong finish. And so are the remaining events of the season. We would like to keep up the pace. At least pace ourselves with the top boys. I hope we will have a better season next year with more finishes,” explained Bengi.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Nanyuki Rally Group (NRG) round of the.KCB Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC will revolve around Ole Naishu and Greystone ranches. This is a completely new route that has never been used in the KNRC events.

KCB NANYUKI RALLY 2021 ITINERARY (1st Car)

START (Greystones) 09:00

REMOTE REFUEL (all competitors)

SS1 Mlima Hema 1 (28.65KM) 09:33

SS2 Ole Naishu 1 (41.51KM) 10:16

SS3 Greystones 1 (7.86KM) 11:19

3A TECHNICAL ZONE IN 11:29

3B TECHNICAL ZONE OUT – Service IN 11:32

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

SERVICE A – Greystones

3C SERVICE OUT

REMOTE REFUEL (all competitors)

SS4 Mlima Hema 2 (28.65KM) 12:35

SS5 Ole Naishu 2 (41.51km) 13:18

SS6 Greystones 2 (Power Stage-7.86KM) 14:21

6A SERVICE IN 14:31

SERVICE B – GREYSTONES

6B SERVICE OUT – Final Parc Fermé IN * 14:41

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Totals

156.04KM (Competitive Distance)

60.70KM (Transport Distance)

216.74KM (Total Competitive)