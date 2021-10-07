Kakamega County to host 2021 SOYA Gala

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KAKAMEGA, Kenya, Oct 7 – The 2021 Sports Personality of the Year Awards (SOYA) gala will be hosted in Kakamega County on January 21.

This is after SOYA founder Paul Tergat and the Kakamega County Governor Wycliffe Oparanya on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding at the County offices to see the County become the third to host the prestigious sports awards after Mombasa and Nakuru.

The theme for the 2021 SOYA is “from resilience to recovery” and this is owing to the fact that amid the negative impact of COVID-19 pandemic to the sports industry, strategies have been adopted to ensure that sporting activities continue uninterrupted.

The theme also communicates to the world that sports has weathered one of the toughest “races” to face humanity and is emerging even much stronger.

“I am delighted that Kakamega County, a hub of renown sports men and women, won the bid to host the next SOYA Awards. Kakamega County boasts of diverse talents in various categories of sports that range from football, volleyball, rugby, netball, boxing, athletics, cricket, only to mention a few,” Oparanya said.

He added, “We have also achieved milestones in terms of sports infrastructure with the iconic Bukhungu International Stadium leading the list of the sports facilities in the County. Besides Bukhungu stadium, we are also upgrading sports fields in Sub Counties and have planned to put up three mini-stadia in the three respective regions of Kakamega County; Northern, Central and Southern.”

Oparanya called on all sportsmen and women to get vaccinated so that sporting activities can fully return.

“I wish to call on all sportsmen, sports lovers and members of the public to get vaccinated against COVID-19 virus as we look forward to resumption of normal sporting activities in all the sports disciplines.”

The Governor said that the SOYA Awards event presents a unique opportunity for grassroots athletes especially from Kakamega County to interact with reigning elite superstars, including the Olympians from the recently concluded Tokyo Olympic Games and other invited guests. Kakamega is a rich County with sports history in Kenya as key production line of legendary sports personalities and host to many sports events.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The 2021 SOYA will be competitive after having international and local events that Kenyans participated among them the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, the World Under-20 Athletics Championships hosted in Kenya as well as the Kip Keino Classic Continental Tour and WRC Safari Rally.