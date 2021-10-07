Harambee Stars fall 5-0 to Mali in World Cup Qualifier

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7 – New Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat started his two-month life at the Kenya football team with a huge loss after succumbing to a 5-0 defeat away to Mali in the Africa 2022 Fifa World Cup Qualifier.

The result means that Kenya remains second last in Group E on two points, just one point above Rwanda who are bottom after losing to Uganda 1-0 in the earlier kick-off while Mali went on top of the table on seven points, two above second placed Uganda.

Harambee Stars will welcome Mali in the return leg on Sunday in Nairobi.

Kenya socked in four goals in the first half with Ibrahima Kone scoring a hat-trick while Adama Traore opened the scoring.

In the second half, Kenya conceded another goal thanks to Moussa Doumbia goal in the 85th minute.

-More to follow-