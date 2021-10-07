Connect with us

Visitors play a FIFA football video game in Madrid, Spain in October 2014

Football

FIFA video game maker mulls rename

Published

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 7 – US video game developer Electronic Arts is considering renaming FIFA, its immensely popular football video game series, the company said Thursday.

EA sports, a division of Electronic Arts, has been publishing an annual version of FIFA since 1993.

The division said in a statement that it was “exploring the idea of renaming our global EA SPORTS football games.”

“We’re reviewing our naming rights agreement with FIFA, which is separate from all our other official partnerships and licenses across the football world,” the company said.

EA Sports has become a leader in football video games thanks to its licenses to use the real names of players, teams and stadiums.

The company launched its latest version, FIFA 22, this month, and it has already seen 9.1 million players join the game.

EA Sports’ main competitor, the Japanese game maker Konami has also renamed its football game franchise, rebranding it from Pro Evolution Soccer to eFootball.

The new edition, launched in September and offered for free, has, however, disappointed some fans who have said that it has bugs and poor graphics.

In this article:
