“Difficult but not impossible task” – Olunga says on Mali tie

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7 – The last time Kenya played Mali was in 2004, in an Africa Cup of Nations group match which the latter won 3-1, legendary striker Fredrick Kanoute scoring twice and Titus Mulama scoring Kenya’s consolation.

But 17 years later, so much has changed and Stars will also look to change the result against the West African powerhouse.

The two sides lock horns in Agadir, Morocco on Thursday in a World Cup qualification match. Mali are using Agadir as their home ground as none of their stadia are approved to host FIFA matches.

Two points separate the two sides, Mali sitting top of Group E with four points while Stars are second with two, off back to back draws against Uganda and Rwanda. Another drop in points on Thursday will prove to be a blow for Kenya in their quest to challenge for a first ever World Cup qualification. Harambee Stars in training. PHOTO/FKF

Skipper Michael Olunga knows the weight of the task ahead and has rallied his teammates to ensure they dig in their best and give a good account of themselves against the Malians.

“I believe all players are ready to fight for the country and we want to do the best. We know the task ahead of us is difficult but it is not impossible. We have to show what we can do as a team, work hard and get a god result,” says Olunga.

Olunga returned from injury to score five by himself last weekend for his Qatari club Al Duhail and also scored Kenya’s lone goal against Rwanda in the last qualifier.

He hopes the momentum keeps swinging his way as he carries the weight of the armband as well as the expectation to hunt down the goals for Kenya.

He believes the team has prepared well and will be in line to bank three points.

Abud Omar, Abdallah Hassan and David Owino in training. PHOTO/FKF

“Preparations have been good. Mentally all players are ready to give their best. It is a good opportunity to play against Mali which is one of the best teams in Africa and we are ready for the challenge,” he added.

The striker further says the team is adapting to the methods of new coach Engin Firat and says they will do their best to ensure he starts off his tenure with victory.

“So far so good and we have had good sessions, There is a lot of positivity and the most important thing is the unity and cohesion. The team spirit will also lead us to good results,” said the striker.