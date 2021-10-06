Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Football

National amputee football team lands Sh1.5mn Odibets sponsorship for W.Cup qualifiers

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6 – Ahead of the2022 World Cup qualifiers scheduled for Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, the national amputee football team has landed a bumper Sh1.5mn sponsorship from betting firm Odibets.

The sponsorship from Odibets will help the National Amputee Football Federation hold a qualifiers tournament this weekend to help them select the team that will represent the country in Tanzania.

The qualifiers tournament dubbed the “Odibets Inter-counties Amputee football championship” is set to take place at the City Stadium in Nairobi.

The tournament will entail a 7-a-side game featuring a goalkeeper with an upper limb amputation and other six players with lower-limb amputations who will play on two crutches and without any prosthetics.

Speaking during the cheque handing over, Kenya Amputee Football Federation Secretary General Peter Oloo said that as a federation they were happy to work with Odibets and were thankful for their support as they head to the World Cup qualifiers.

“As a federation, we welcome this one-of-a-kind partnership. We are happy to partner with Odibets to support amputee football teams from the different counties, thus talents will be nurtured through this weekend’s upcoming tournament,” said Oloo.

Odibets General Manager Dedan Mungai said that the partnership with the Kenya Amputee Federation is in line with Odibet’s vision of growing untapped talent from ‘Mtaani’ to national and finally the international level.

“We strongly believe that our partnership with the Kenya Amputee Federation will further strengthen amputee football in the country and offer thousands of amputees an opportunity to showcase their talent and create a career out of playing football,” said Dedan Mungai.

Last month, Sprint sensation Ferdinand Omanyala was gifted a brand-new car by betting firm Odibets as a reward for breaking the African 100 metres record at the Kip Keino Classic.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved