Roma striker Tammy Abraham (R) has been called up by England

Football

Abraham, Chilwell called up for England qualifiers

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct 5 – Roma striker Tammy Abraham and Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell were called into England’s squad for their forthcoming World Cup qualifiers on Monday.

Abraham is back on the England scene for the first time in November 2020 after initially missing out when Gareth Southgate’s 23-man squad was announced on Thursday.

The 24-year-old has been in good form since leaving Chelsea for Roma in a £34 million ($46 million) deal in August.

He has scored four goals in 10 appearances in all competitions for Jose Mourinho’s Serie A team.

Chilwell is also added to the squad following an injury to Chelsea right-back Reece James.

James was forced off during Chelsea’s recent defeat against Manchester City due to an ankle injury.

He missed Wednesday’s Champions League defeat to Juventus in Turin and Saturday’s win against Southampton.

Group I leaders England play in Andorra on Saturday and host Hungary at Wembley on Tuesday as they move closer to qualification for next year’s World Cup in Qatar.

“Ben Chilwell and Tammy Abraham have been added to the England squad for the forthcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers,” a Football Association statement said.

“All players will report to St George’s Park on Tuesday apart from Reece James, who is ruled out through injury.”

