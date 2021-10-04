Connect with us

Harambee Stars players during a training session. PHOTO/FKF

Nine dropped as Firat names final squad for Mali assault

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 04 – Engin Firat has dropped nine players from his initial preliminary list as he named his final travelling squad that departs Nairobi on Monday night for Morocco where they are scheduled to play Mali in their third match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Winger Ovella Ochieng had earlier asked to be excused as he said he needed time to settle at his new club marumo Gallants in South Africa and has this not been named in the final squad.

Also dropped include reigning FKF Premier League goalkeeper of the year James Saruni as well as the Kariobangi Sharks trio of defender Samwel Olwande, midfielder Patillah Omotto and striker Sydney Lokale.

The Turkish tactician has maintained a huge chunk of the squad that played against Uganda and Rwanda with KMC keeper Faruk Shikalo eplacing Saruni in the team to face Mali.

David Odhiambo, Ismael Gonzalez and Abud Omar who have both been recalled for the first time since the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations have also made the final travelling squad.

Tusker FC youngster Eric Zakayo has also made the final travelling team and is in line for a senior team debut.

Harambee Stars Travelling Squad:

Goalkeepers

Ian Otieno, Brian Bwire, Faruk Shikhalo

Defenders

Joseph Okumu, Joash Onyango, David Odhiambo, Johnstone Omurwa, Eugene Asike, Daniel Sakari, David Owino, Abud Omar, Eric Ouma, Bolton Omwenga.

Midfielders

Richard Odada, Lawrence Juma, Ismael Gonzalez, Kenneth Muguna, Duke Abuya, Boniface Muchiri, Eric Zakayo, Phillip Mayaka, Abdalla Hassan.

Strikers

Michael Olunga, Henry Meja, Eric Kapaito

Dropped:

James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks), Frank Odhiambo (Gor Mahia), Patila Omoto (Kariobangi Sharks), Keagan Ndemi (Bandari), Regean Otieno (KCB), Ovella Ochieng (Marumo Gallants, South Africa), Musa Masika (Wazito), Sydney Lokale (Kariobangi Sharks.

