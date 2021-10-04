Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kylian Mbappe says he told Paris Saint-Germain in July he wanted to leave the club

Football

Mbappe says he told PSG in July he wanted to leave

Published

PARIS, France, Oct 4 – Kylian Mbappe on Monday confirmed that he told Paris Saint-Germain in July he wanted to leave the club.

“I said at the end of July that I wanted to leave,” Mbappe said in an interview with RMC radio.

“My position has been clear. I said I wanted to leave and I told them (PSG management) quite early on.”

The French World Cup winner has not extended his contract at PSG, fuelling speculation he will seek a move to Real Madrid at the end of the season.

The Spanish giants bid 180 million euros ($209 million) for Mbappe in August but PSG, who had just signed Lionel Messi from Barcelona, turned down the offer.

At the time, PSG’s sporting director Leonardo said Mbappe could “leave or stay on our conditions”.

Mbappe said he eventually told PSG “if you don’t want me to leave, I will stay”.

“People said I had refused six or seven offers to extend and that I never talk to Leonardo, which is absolutely not true,” he added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mbappe, who joined PSG from Monaco for a deal worth a total of 180 million euros in 2017, said he had offered to leave the club in July to allow PSG to find “a quality replacement”.

“I wanted everyone to be in a win-win situation,” he said.

“Paris is a club that has given me a lot, where I’ve always been happy for the four years I have spent here and I am still happy.”

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved