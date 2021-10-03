Connect with us

Photo/COURTESY

Athletics

Kenyan Joyciline Jepkosgei wins 2021 women’s London Marathon Title

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – Kenya, Oct 3 – Kenyan Joyciline Jepkosgei overcame a deep field assembled at this year’s event to clinch the 2021 women’s London Marathon title in a Personal Best time of 2hr, 17min, 43sec as defending champion and World Record holder Brigid Kosgei finished fourth.

Jepkosgei, the reigning New York Marathon champion established an insurmountable lead late on to win her second career marathon, beating the Ethiopian duo of Degitu Azimeraw who finished second in 2hr 17min 58sec and compatriot Ashete Bekere who came third in 2hr 18min 18sec.

Brigid Kosgei, who was the pre-race favorite, having won silver at Tokyo Olympics, failed on her bid to win a hat-trick of London Marathon titles, only fading to fourth in 2hr 18min 40sec.

-More to follow-

