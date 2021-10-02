Connect with us

Ulinzi Starlets lift inaugural FKF Women’s cup title

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 2 – Ulinzi Starlets edged out Vihiga Queens 2-1 to lift the inaugural FKF Women’s cup title played on Saturday at the Nakuru Showgrounds.

Lucy Mukhwana took the lead for Ulinzi Starlets in the 7th minute with her low shot to the back of the net in a one-on-one situation.

Vihiga Queens’ attempts to equalize the scores fell naught, giving Ulinzi Starlets the upper hand in the first half.

After the intermission, a mishap from Ulinzi Starlets goalkeeper Maureen Shimuli saw Vihiga Queens get their equalizing goal in the 64th minute.

Ten minutes later, Christine Nekesa regained the lead for Ulinzi Starlets. Vihiga Queens upped the tempo of the game to get the equalizer but the final whistle, saw Ulinzi Starlets win 2-1.

The FKF Women Division One playoff saw Bunyore Starlets crowned the champions after they won 3-2 in the post-match penalties. The match ended 2-2 in regulation time.

Ulinzi Starlets won Kes. 350,000 with their competitors, Vihiga Queens also walking away with Kes.150,000. In the FKF Women Division One playoff, Bunyore Starlets and Kangemi Allstarlets received a cash prize of Kes. 100,000 each.

