NOC-K holds Extra Ordinary Meeting ahead of Nov 12 Elections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 2 – The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) on Friday held an Extra Ordinary Meeting of the General Assembly with its members to draw a roadmap ahead of the Elective Annual General Meeting set for November 12.

In the meeting attended by all the NOC-K federations, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Report to the members was discussed and also in the agenda was the status update on the OLYMPIAFRICA Center in Ruai, Nairobi, appointment of the NOC-K Electoral Board to conduct the elections and bringing the federations up to speed with the provision of the Sports Act No. 25 of 2013 on requirements to be met by those vying for the Executive Committee positions.

“Today, we would like our affiliates to know the journey to Tokyo, most significantly, there are plenty of lessons to be learnt from the report and experiences of Tokyo that we can apply for the next Olympic cycle already around the corner. Let me say that it is our desire and encouragement that more and more federations should aim at qualifying and participating at the next Olympic Games in Paris,” NOC-K boss Paul Tergat said in the meeting.

NOC-K discussed on the appointment of the electoral board and the road to a credible, transparent and inclusive process. IEBC was preferred as the board to conduct the elections.

The Executive had also held sessions with the Sports Registrar towards ensuring that everything is done in accordance with procedure and law.

“As the campaigns for the various electoral seats kick off shortly, I’d like to reiterate that every candidate must commit to an unequivocal mature and sober canvassing process devoid of personalized attacks and mudslinging,’’ Tergat added.

The federations were largely represented by their Presidents and Secretary Generals as well as representatives appointed by respective federations and the current NOC-K Executive Members also attended the Assembly.