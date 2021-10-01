Connect with us

Football

New Harambee Stars coach Firat optimistic Ahead of Mali crunch

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 1 – Newly appointed Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat on Thursday oversaw his first training as the local based players reported camp.

Firat was happy with the team’s response, saying that his strategy is to build a formidable team that will win the back-to-back matches against Mali in the 2022 Group E World Cup Qualifier.

“Today being our first day of residential training, we have had a good session with the players and we will be working extensively to build a team that can gain a positive result against Mali home and away in our 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign,” said head coach Firat.

All local-based players checked into camp with their foreign-based counterparts set to join the camp from Friday evening except Abud Omar, Stanley Okumu, Eric Ouma, Richard Odada, and Ismael Gonzalez who will link up with the team in Morocco.

Harambee Stars play Mali away in Morocco on October 7 before traveling back for the home match on October 10. The team leaves for Morocco on October 4.

Kenya is currently second on the standings on two points, two behind leaders Mali and level on points with Uganda.

Goalkeepers

Ian Otieno (Zesco, Zambia), Faruk Shikhalo (KMC, Tanzania), James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars), Brian Bwire (Tusker)

Defenders

Joseph Stanley Okumu (KAA Gent, Belgium), Joash Onyango (Simba, Tanzania), David Odhiambo (Napsa, Zambia), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks), Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito), Eugene Asike (Tusker), Frank Odhiambo (Gor Mahia), Daniel Sakari (Tusker), David Owino (KCB), Abud Omar (AEL Larisa, Greece), Eric Ouma (AIK, Sweden), Bolton Omwenga (Kagera Sugar, Tanzania)

Midfielders

Richard Odada (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia), Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka), Patila Omoto (Kariobangi Sharks), Ismael Gonzalez (Real Murcia, Spain), Kenneth Muguna (Azam, Tanzania), Duke Abuya (Nkana, Zambia), Keagan Ndemi (Bandari), Boniface Muchiri (Tusker), Regean Otieno (KCB), Erick Zakayo (Tusker), Ovella Ochieng (Marumo Gallants, South Africa), Philip Mayaka (Colorado Rapids, USA), Musa Masika (Wazito), Abdallah Hassan (Bandari)

Forwards

Michael Olunga (Al-Duhail, Qatar), Henry Meja (Tusker, Kenya), Sydney Lokale (Kariobangi Sharks), Erick Kapaito (Kariobangi Sharks)

