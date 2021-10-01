Anthony Maina wins the OdiBets FIFA 21 National League

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 01 – This past weekend saw gamers from various walks of life battle it out for the ultimate FIFA king title in Nairobi.

Just like any other eSports tournament, the competition saw a spirited fight with two pro gamers, Anthony Maina and Abdirizak Ahmed facing each other in the final.

Unfortunately for Ahmed, Maina was too good thus eventually coming out as the ultimate winner of the Odibets FIFA 21 National League tournament.

Earlier stages of the tournament had attracted 160 gamers who had been drawn from 20 counties with Nairobi highly represented with 148 gamers. Kiambu came in second with 17 gamers while Mombasa was third with 11 gamers.

The final showdown saw Maina walk away with the ultimate prize of Sh100,000, as runners up Ahmed walking away with Sh50,000.

Last month, Sprint sensation Ferdinand Omanyala was gifted a brand-new car by betting firm Odibets as a reward for breaking the African 100 metres record at the Kip Keino Classic.

In a star-studded event, Omanyala was presented with the car keys to his new car by the Odibet’s general manager Dedan Mungai.

“As I ran the race on Saturday at the Kasarani Sports stadium, I did not know right now I would be the proud owner of a car,” said an elated Omanyala.

The car’s number plate will bear the number 977, an emblem of the time the 25-year-old set to become the continent’s fastest man.