Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Anthony Maina wins the OdiBets FIFA 21 National League

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 01 – This past weekend saw gamers from various walks of life battle it out for the ultimate FIFA king title in Nairobi.

Just like any other eSports tournament, the competition saw a spirited fight with two pro gamers, Anthony Maina and Abdirizak Ahmed facing each other in the final.

Unfortunately for Ahmed, Maina was too good thus eventually coming out as the ultimate winner of the Odibets FIFA 21 National League tournament.

Earlier stages of the tournament had attracted 160 gamers who had been drawn from 20 counties with Nairobi highly represented with 148 gamers. Kiambu came in second with 17 gamers while Mombasa was third with 11 gamers.

The final showdown saw Maina walk away with the ultimate prize of Sh100,000, as runners up Ahmed walking away with Sh50,000.

Last month, Sprint sensation Ferdinand Omanyala was gifted a brand-new car by betting firm Odibets as a reward for breaking the African 100 metres record at the Kip Keino Classic.

In a star-studded event, Omanyala was presented with the car keys to his new car by the Odibet’s general manager Dedan Mungai.

“As I ran the race on Saturday at the Kasarani Sports stadium, I did not know right now I would be the proud owner of a car,” said an elated Omanyala.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The car’s number plate will bear the number 977, an emblem of the time the 25-year-old set to become the continent’s fastest man.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved