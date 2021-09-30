Gymkhana skipper says his top order will go for Swamis’ jugular

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – Nairobi Gymkhana “A” skipper Kavi Dosaja believes they have what it takes to demolish Swamibapa “A” in their Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA)50 Overs League home fixture.

Kavi is calling on his top order batsmen to cash in once they’re in and make big scores.

“We’ve got to take all our chances in the field. We know that Swamibapa are a good side but rely a lot more on a few of their big names, so we’ve got to be on the mark against them. I’m very confident going into this weekend’s match.”

Kavi has a feeling of anticipation going into Sunday’s game with four successive wins to boot.

“We have set plans in place on how we’re going to take on Swamibapa. Overall, I’m super optimistic about this weekend. Home ground advantage cannot be taken lightly,” Kavi said.

Gymkhana’s top order batsmen this weekend will comprise of Harshvardhan Patel, Mumbai professional player Arun Yadav, Karan Kaul and Veer Dave.

“Our batsmen are all in superb form and have been training hard as well as a couple of youngsters that have impressed – namely Tirth Babariya- who’s playing his first season in the top league. Our goals for the rest of the season are clear – to give ourselves the best chance at winning every game we have left. I believe we have the best young players in the country playing in their first season in the League and they are already starting to show that they belong to this level. I’m banking on Aarnav Patel and Yash Talati to come good again with the ball this weekend backed up by our seamers,” explained Kavi.

In other matches, Sir Ali A will lock horns with Kanbis A at the Sir Ali Muslim Club (SAMC) while Obuya Cricket Academy (OCA) will take.on log leaders Stray Lions A at Lenana grounds.

Sikh Union A (Simbas) have a date with Ngara SC A at their Sikh Union Club grounds while Ruaraka A will host SCLPS A (Shree Cutchi Leva Samaj Patel).

Meanwhile, Kanbis star player Rakep Patel is optimistic that they will return to winning ways against Sir Ali.

Kanbis, who lost to Ruaraka last weekend, beat Sir Ali in the first round of the 50 Overs League.

Rakep believes their Captain Dhiren is in good form and so is Sachin Bhudia who should be the top youngsters to score on Sunday.

“Sir Ali are a real good side. They have a very strong bowling attack, but we’re just looking to build on our batting where we haven’t been able to finish our allotted 50 overs in few of our games,” Rakep said.

SUPER DIVISION

Nairobi Ghymkana A vs Swamibapa A-Nairobi Gymkhana

Sir Ali A bs Kanbis A-Sir Ali

Obuya Academy vs Stray Lions A -Lenana

Sikh Union A vs Ngara SC A-Sikh Union

Ruaraka A vs SCLPS A-Ruaraka

DIVISION ONE

SCLPS B vs Kingonis A-SCLPS

Stray Cheetah vs Ruaraka B -Ngara

Bye-Stray Lion B

Nairobi Jeffrey vs Ngara SC B-Nairobi Jaffrey

Kanbis B vs Stray Leopards A-Eastleigh

An-nadil Jamaly vs Nairobi Gymkhana B-Saifee

DIVISION TWO

GI Unicorns “C” VS Kanbis Development-Goan Institute