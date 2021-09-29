Connect with us

Kenya Sevens players in Tokyo

Sports

NOC-K to appreciate athletes in post-Tokyo 2020 training and gala dinner

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29 – Athletes from the just concluded Tokyo 2020 Olympics are scheduled to attend a one-day post-Olympics seminar in Nairobi on Friday.

It is widely accepted that apart from participating in an unusual Olympic Games environment, the athletes, individually and collectively, went into Tokyo Games with expectations for certain achievements, besides being the first or last time respectively in the Olympics for some of them.

As a result, most of them require further support as they adjust into the post-Games situation and set their sights into the next personal and national assignments.

The National Olympic Committee- Kenya, in collaboration with its partners of the concluded Olympic Games in Tokyo have invited experts to offer interactive sessions with the athletes for psychosocial support to effectively manage this adjustment.

Further, the athletes will be offered practical tips on personal financial management, given that each of them requires to prudently manage the resources such as financial earnings.

In order to complement the psycho-social and financial knowledge during the sessions, athletes will have sessions on managing their sports career, especially those considering retirement soon from active sports, so as to help them prepare adequately for the next phase of life progressively.

The training program will close with an interactive media session which will give the athletes an opportunity recap on the successes, gaps and opportunities of Tokyo 2020, with a view to improve their media engagement and exploitation, going forward.

Gala Dinner

The session will climax in an evening Gala of appreciation for their successful tour of duty as Team Kenya to the extraordinary Olympics that saw Kenya uniquely come into the global limelight when its national anthem played twice during the event’s closing ceremony.

The evening Gala ceremony will see the athletes receive some token of appreciation from NOC-K and partners, Tusker and Ministry of Sports.

This is in recognition of the central role athletes play in the society in general through their inspirational exploits and achievements, particularly during this time of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The events will be hosted courtesy of the Tusker Brand, which was a partner of Team Kenya for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

