Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Football

Liverpool need to show Champions League reaction after Brentford mishaps: Klopp

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Sep 27 – Jurgen Klopp played down fears over Liverpool’s defensive frailties after their 3-3 draw with Brentford as he prepared his team to face Porto in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The six-time European champions started their Champions League campaign with a 3-2 home win against AC Milan in Group B.

Liverpool are top of the Premier League ahead of Monday’s match between Crystal Palace and Brighton but they were uncharacteristically sloppy against Brentford at the weekend, twice throwing away the lead.

They had conceded just a single league goal in their first five games.

But Klopp said he had spoken about the issues with his players and was confident they could put things right.

“It’s not that much of a concern,” he said at his pre-match press conference on Monday. “I don’t think you should make these things bigger than they are but we have to show a reaction, that’s for sure.

“I think it’s really tricky to win a football game when you are not defending on your highest level and that’s what we didn’t do.”

Liverpool have won their past two away matches against the Portuguese side by an aggregate score of 9-1, in 2018 and 2019, but Klopp said those results were meaningless in the context of Tuesday’s contest.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Porto always change a little bit, they’ve had players going out and coming in, still the same manager,” he said.

“But we don’t think about the last two games, we think about this game They have different opportunities to set up line-up-wise and system-wise and we have to be prepared for that.”

“They are a top side, no doubt about that,” added the German manager.

“They qualify year in, year out for the Champions League, they are always first or second in the Portuguese league — that’s a top team — and that is what we are preparing for, not for a team we beat in the past.”

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved