Double Olympic champ Faith Kipyegon wins August LG Sports Personality Award

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ELDORET, Kenya, Sep 28 – Two-time women’s 1500m Olympic Champion Faith Kipyegon has been rewarded as the LG Sports Personality of the month of August.

To win the monthly award, Kipyegon went home with a state-of-the-art LG Artificial Intelligence washing machine worth Ksh92,000 and a glittering trophy engraved with her name.

Kipyegon, who was awarded by the LG Electronics Managing Director, Sa Nyoung Kim on Tuesday morning at her Global Sports Communication Training Camp in Kaptagat beat top stars like the men’s marathon world record holder Eliud Kipchoge, women’s Peres Jepchirchir who both won gold in Tokyo Olympics as well as 800m gold medalist Emmanuel Korir.

Also in the nominees were World Under-20 Walk champion Heristone Wanyonyi, 100m sensational Ferdinand Omanyala and World Under-20 800m champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi.

“I am so surprised about this award. It has never happened before. Being the off season, Coach Patrick Sang called me and said that there is an urgent meeting. Little did I know I was to receive this award. It is an inspiration for me and my teammates at the camp,” an elated Kipyegon, a mother of one said. Double Olympic champ Faith Kipyegon receiving the August LG Sports Personality Award from LG Electronics MD LG boss Sa Nyoung Kim. Photo/SJAK

The LG Managing Director appreciated the partnership, saying that the electronic firm is committed to developing sports in the country.

“I am humbled to be at such a humble camp which has so many championships. LG and SJAK will continue working together to support and motivate sports personalities achieve their dreams,” LG boss Sa Nyoung Kim said.

On his part, Valentijn Trouw, a senior manager in the Global Sports Communication Camp said, “We are pleased as a team to have a fifth athlete awarded. As Global Sports Communication we work as a team to ensure that we not only develop good athletes but a well-rounded person.” Double Olympic Champion Faith Kipyegon (middle) awarded as the August LG Sports Personality of the Month. on the Left is LG Managing Director Sa Nyoung Kim and SJAK Organising Secretary Wanjiku Mwenda. Photo/SJAK

To be voted among the best, Kipyegon’s record at the Olympics stood out after she successfully defended her 1500m gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Games in a new Olympic record of 3:53.11.

She became the second woman to do so after Tatyana Kazankina’s memorable feat in Montreal 1976 and Moscow 1980 Olympic Games.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In Tokyo, Kipyegon beat Great Britain’s Laura Muir and Dutch star Sifan Hassan on the final lap, crossing the finish line in scintillating fashion. Double Olympics Gold medalist Faith Kipyegon. Photo/SJAK

Kipyegon also becomes the fourth female athlete in 2021 to lay hands on the coveted award, previously won by the likes of Kipchoge, Geoffrey Kamworor, Kenya Sevens star Jacob Ojee and 800m Commonwealth Champion Wycliffe Kinyamal among others.

She also joins the growing list of this year’s winners that includes tennis superstar Angela Okutoyi (January), Tylor Okari Ongwae of Kenya Moran’s (February), Hit Squad boxer Elly Ajowi (March), world marathon champion Ruth Chepng’etich (April), Milan marathon winner Titus Ekiru (May), Safari Rally WRC3 winner Onkar Rai (June) and US based Lioness basketball star Victoria. Reynolds (July).