Collin Morikawa of the United States celebrates on the 17th green after a tap-in birdie guaranteed a half-point in his match and assured the Americans a victory over Europe in the 43rd Ryder Cup

Golf

United States clinches Ryder Cup victory over Europe

Published

KOHLER, United States, Sep 26 – The United States won the Ryder Cup on Sunday, taking an insurmountable lead over Europe in the team golf showdown to reclaim the trophy.

After victories by Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler and Bryson Dechambeau put the Americans on the brink of victory at 14-6, it was two-time major winner Collin Morikawa who delivered the clinching blow.

Needing only a half-point to guarantee US victory, Morikawa hit a tee shot at the par-3 17th to three feet from the hole.

After Norway’s Viktor Hovland missed a 45-foot birdie putt, Morikawa tapped in to clinch a half-point for the US side, going 1-up with one hole remaining and assuring the US triumph.

The Americans, featuring nine of the world’s 11 top-ranked players, seized an 11-5 lead after foursomes and four-ball matches Friday and Saturday, their largest two-day edge since 1975.

The US team needed 3.5 more points from Sunday’s 12 concluding singles matches to take the Cup.

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy won Sunday’s opening match for Europe 3&2 over Tokyo Olympic champion Xander Schauffele, taking his only point of the week.

But Scheffler started the US scoring by defeating world number one Jon Rahm of Spain 4&3.

Moments later, Cantlay, the US PGA playoff champion, completed a 4&2 victory over Ireland’s Shane Lowry.

DeChambeau, last year’s US Open winner, pushed the US team to the brink of victory with a 3&2 triumph over Spain’s Sergio Garcia.

The Americans lead the all-time rivalry 27-14 with two drawn although they still trail Europe 11-9-1 since the expansion beyond a British-Irish squad in 1979.

