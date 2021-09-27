Talanta launches FKF PL debut with a draw as official partnership with 10bet begins

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 27 – Talanta Football Club kicked-off their Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League debut in confident fashion, lining up against Wazito FC at the Ruaraka Stadium as the official partnership with 10bet begins.

Club boss Douglas Ratemo hailed their partnership with 10bet, saying the league debutantes were excited to have 10bet as “our Official Global Betting Partner and official club shirt sponsor.’

The national super league champion signed a three-year agreement that follows on the back of 10bet’s announcement of its commitment to supporting sports in Africa.

“We at Talanta are ecstatic to join together hand in hand with a partner of this magnitude. We fully believe that this will be a partnership with mutual benefit for both parties as we both look to grow the team, cater to the fans and also grow grassroots football in our communities,” said Ratemo.

10bet Africa CEO, Arthur Perry also spoke on the partnership between Talanta FC & 10bet as he further explained the importance of growing into Africa and supporting football in Africa via the support of football teams of the caliber of Talanta FC.

“A club the size of Talanta with the players and fanbase that they possess will only help us strengthen our ambitions into the growth of both the football club but also the growth of football in Kenya as a whole.”

Talanta kicked off the 2021/22 season with the first match of the campaign, coach Ken Kenyatta introducing three of his new signings in the starting XI as he bids to make an impact in the top-flight league.