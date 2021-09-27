Kenya’s great Victor Wanyama announces international football retirement

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 27 – Harambee Stars great Victor Wanyama, the first Kenyan to play in the English Premier League (EPL) on Monday made shocking announcement of retiring from international football after a 14 year stint.

Wanyama, 30, who was stripped off the Harambee Stars captaincy by the then national football team head coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee, handing it to Michael Olunga, said he had to make the difficult decision so that he can hand over to the next generation.

“We have shared great moments together and I am proud to have been your captain and leader. But all good things must come to an end eventually; and after a long consideration, I have made the really difficult decision to retire from international football,” Wanyama who now plays for Canadian outfit Montreal Impact in the Major League Soccer, announced.

He added; “Time has come to hand over the team to the next generation so that they too can make their mark and help our country reach even greater heights. I hope to return one day to help the federation off the field but until then, I will still be the Harambee Stars’ biggest supporter and I will be cheering you guys on from the sidelines.”

-More to follow-