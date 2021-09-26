Connect with us

Kipchoge’s World Record stays intact as Bekele fades out in Berlin Marathon

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 26- The men’s marathon world record that is owned by the great Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya stays intact after race favorite Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele failed to accomplish the mission at the 2021 Berlin Marathon ran on Sunday in the German Capital.

Bekele, who had declared to go for Kipchoge’s World Record of 2:01:39 in the absence of the Kenyan, only managed to finish third in 2:06:47 in a race won by compatriot Guyo Adola in a time of 2:05:45 while Kenyan Bethwel Yegon was second in 2:06:14.

“The race started off really fast, the leading pack couldn’t maintain that pace, so I took my chance to hit the front,” said Adola after his victory.

In the women’s race, the first Kenyan was Edith Chelimo in fourth place, returning 2:24:33 as Ethiopians swept the podium.

Gotytom Gebreslase who was making her marathon debut, won the race in 2:20:09 ahead of compatriots Hiwot Gebrekidan who came second in 2:21:23 while Helen Tola took third in 2:23:05.

