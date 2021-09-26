Kenya drops to bronze playoff at Edmonton 7s as South Africa clinch 2021 Series title

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 26 – Kenya was relegated to the bronze medal playoff in the Edmonton 7s after going down 33-7 to perennial rivals South Africa in the semifinal that confirmed the Blitzbokke as the 2021 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series Champions on Sunday.

Kenya’s Shujaa will now take on hosts Canada in the third-place playoff in the wee hours of Monday morning at 1:31am EAT.

The match was a repeat of the Vancouver 7s final where South Africa convincingly beat Kenya 38-5 to win the Cup title.

Kenya, that has several debutants in the team, has had a massive improvement in terms of game play since their Tokyo 2020 Olympics dismal performance.

-More to follow-