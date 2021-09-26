Connect with us

Kenya bags bronze at Edmonton 7s as South Africa wins 2021 Series title

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 26 – Kenya bagged bronze at the Edmonton Sevens after thrashing hosts Canada 33-14 as South Africa were crowned the 2021 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series Champions on Sunday.

Kenya dropped to the bronze playoff after succumbing to a 33-7 defeat to perennial rivals South Africa in the semi-final. They finished second overall on 36 points after bagging silver at Vancouver 7s.

The match was a repeat of the Vancouver 7s final where South Africa convincingly beat Kenya 38-5 to win the Cup title.

Kenya, that has several debutants in the team, has had a massive improvement in terms of game play since their Tokyo 2020 Olympics dismal performance.

-More to follow-

