Photo/TUSKER FC TWITTER

Football

AFC Leopards see-off champs Tusker in season opener

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

THIKA, Kenya, Sep 26 – Champions Tusker FC launched their new campaign on a wrong footing after going down 1-0 to AFC Leopards in the 2021/22 FKF Premier League opener staged at the Thika County Stadium on Sunday.

Musa Saad netted the only goal in the 19th minute to see Ingwe start on a high same as their perennial rivals Gor Mahia who beat KCB 2-1 on Saturday.

In the other results, Sofapaka thrashed Nairobi City Stars 3-1, Kakamega Homeboyz beat debutant Police FC 1-0 while Ulinzi Stars edged out Nzoia 1-0.

-More to follow-

