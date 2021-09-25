Omalla’s brace propels Gor to a flying start as FKF PL kicks-off

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 25 – Record 19-time Kenyan champions Gor Mahia kicked-off its 2021/22 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League on a winning note, edging out KCB 2-1 at the Thika County Stadium on Saturday.

Youngster Benson Omalla was the hero for K’Ogalo thanks to his brace, opening the scoring seven minutes after kick-off when he easily tapped home Samuel Onyango’s rebound that had hit the side post.

Omalla, the Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom product was at it again two minutes later when he powerfully nodded home Peter Lwasa’s corner to give Gor a comfortable 2-0 lead.

However, Henry Onyango halved the deficit when he maximized on Gor skipper Harun Shakava’s blunder to score from close range in the 23rd minute after picking the ball from Derrick Otanga.

Gor was denied in what looked like a penalty when Samuel Onyango was hacked down by KCB defender Nashon Alembi but the referee waved play on and the match went on to end 2-1 in favor of Gor.

In other results, new signing Wyvone Isuza scored twice to add on Umaru Kasumba’s goal as Bandari FC thrashed Mathare United 3-0, Kariobangi Sharks saw off Posta Rangers 1-0 with Leonard Mmata scoring the only goal, Wazito FC were held to a 1-1 draw by newly promoted side Talanta FC while the match pitting Vihiga United and Bidco United ended in a barren draw.