Kenya’s Rising Starlets hammed by Uganda in FIFA U20 Women WCup qualifier

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 25 – Kenya’s Rising Starlets succumbed to Uganda’s Crested Cranes 2-7 in their 2022 FIFA Under-20 Women World Cup qualifier played on Saturday at the Nyayo Stadium.

Juliet Nalukenge’s and Sumaiya Komuntale’s brace and a goal each from Margret Kunihira, Fauzia Najjemba, and Shamirah Naluguya sealed the first half scores at 6-0.

After the breather, Shaylene Opisa bagged the first goal for Kenya in the 61st minute.

In the 79th minute, a wonderfully orchestrated build-up from Joy Kinglady in the mid area to Charity Midewa at the edge of the area, to Shaylene Opisa in the area, who then netted the second goal for Kenya.

The final whistle however sealed the scores at 2-7.

Up next for Rising Starlets is the return leg match against Uganda on October 8, 2021.