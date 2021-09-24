Connect with us

Team Rwanda cycling outift at the Tour of Rwanda

Sports

Rwanda poised to host cycling’s 2025 world road race championships

Published

LEUVEN, Belgium, Sep 23 Cycling’s road race world championships look set to take place in Africa for the first time in 2025, with the sport’s governing body the UCI set to rubber stamp Rwanda’s candidacy on Friday.

Rwanda enjoys a healthy cycling culture and runs an annual eight-day stage race the Tour of Rwanda around the hilly city of Kigali, and has been selected ahead of Morocco.

UCI president David Lappartient said when taking the post in 2017 he wanted to see Africa given a chance to host the annual event.

The UCI invites all member states to its annual congress, which takes place this Friday in Leuven ahead of the final weekend of the 2021 championships in Flanders.

Autralia hosts the event in Wollongong in 2022, with Scotland in 2023 and Switzerland in 2024.

