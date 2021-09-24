Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Cliff Nyakeya. PHOTO/Wazito FC

Football

Kimanzi convinces Nyakeya, ex Mathare United duo to jump on Wazito train

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 24 – Francis Kimanzi has managed to convince his former winger at Mathare United Cliff Nyakeya as well as two of his other former players, James Kinyanjui and Tyson Otieno to join him at Wazito FC.

Nyakeya had reportedly set to sign for Gor Mahia after leaving his club in Egypt but Kimanzi’s assurances saw him turn the corner and heed to the Wazito call.

Otieno was meanwhile very close to joining Tusker FC and had already had an agreement, but changed heart and decided to move to Wazito joining Kimanzi. Kinyanjui, a winger who Kimanzi signed from Thika United has also joined the yellow and black of Wazito.

Nyakeya played for Mathare United between 2016 and 2019 before moving to Egypt to join FC Masr in 2019, leaving upon the expiry of his contract.

  • Cliff Nyakeya. PHOTO/Wazito FC

“I am delighted to join Wazito FC because they are a team with great plans and I believe that they match my ambitions. I have played in the Kenyan league before and I know that it will not be a challenge settling in again,” Nyakeya told the club’s official website.

He adds; “I also reunite with some of my former teammates but most importantly I get a chance to work with coach Kimanzi who I can say made me the player I am today. I am here to play my part in helping the team achieve its objectives,”

  • Tyson Otieno. PHOTO/Wazito FC

Kinyanjui and Tyson were meanwhile unveiled by the club on Thursday. Tyson had already trained with Tusker and played a training match when they faced Harambee Stars last month, but had a change of heart to link up with Wazito.

“Joining the team was an easy decision to make because I have worked with coach Kimanzi before, he introduced me to top-flight football, taught me many things and I enjoyed working with him. I am here to compete and give my best and help the team perform well,” he said.

Wazito have been busy in the transfer market and have also roped in former Bidco United goalkeeper Omar Adisa, Boniface Owino from Kayole Youth, left wingback Erickson Mulu who joins from Spanish side Malaga City as well as midfielder Amos Ekhalie who has been roped from IFK Mariehamn of Finland.

  • Amos Ekhalie. PHOTO/Wazito FC

Ekhlaie has been in Finland since 2007 when he moved from Coast Stars.

“It feels good to be back in the Kenyan league, I have been away for long and this for me is a new and fresh challenge. I am excited about this and I am going to give my best to the team, I am here to win,” he said upon his unveiling by the club.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Wazito begin their new season on Saturday with a tie against newly promoted side FC Talanta.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved