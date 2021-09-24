Kimanzi convinces Nyakeya, ex Mathare United duo to jump on Wazito train

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 24 – Francis Kimanzi has managed to convince his former winger at Mathare United Cliff Nyakeya as well as two of his other former players, James Kinyanjui and Tyson Otieno to join him at Wazito FC.

Nyakeya had reportedly set to sign for Gor Mahia after leaving his club in Egypt but Kimanzi’s assurances saw him turn the corner and heed to the Wazito call.

Otieno was meanwhile very close to joining Tusker FC and had already had an agreement, but changed heart and decided to move to Wazito joining Kimanzi. Kinyanjui, a winger who Kimanzi signed from Thika United has also joined the yellow and black of Wazito.

Nyakeya played for Mathare United between 2016 and 2019 before moving to Egypt to join FC Masr in 2019, leaving upon the expiry of his contract. Cliff Nyakeya. PHOTO/Wazito FC

“I am delighted to join Wazito FC because they are a team with great plans and I believe that they match my ambitions. I have played in the Kenyan league before and I know that it will not be a challenge settling in again,” Nyakeya told the club’s official website.

He adds; “I also reunite with some of my former teammates but most importantly I get a chance to work with coach Kimanzi who I can say made me the player I am today. I am here to play my part in helping the team achieve its objectives,” Tyson Otieno. PHOTO/Wazito FC

Kinyanjui and Tyson were meanwhile unveiled by the club on Thursday. Tyson had already trained with Tusker and played a training match when they faced Harambee Stars last month, but had a change of heart to link up with Wazito.

“Joining the team was an easy decision to make because I have worked with coach Kimanzi before, he introduced me to top-flight football, taught me many things and I enjoyed working with him. I am here to compete and give my best and help the team perform well,” he said.

Wazito have been busy in the transfer market and have also roped in former Bidco United goalkeeper Omar Adisa, Boniface Owino from Kayole Youth, left wingback Erickson Mulu who joins from Spanish side Malaga City as well as midfielder Amos Ekhalie who has been roped from IFK Mariehamn of Finland. Amos Ekhalie. PHOTO/Wazito FC

Ekhlaie has been in Finland since 2007 when he moved from Coast Stars.

“It feels good to be back in the Kenyan league, I have been away for long and this for me is a new and fresh challenge. I am excited about this and I am going to give my best to the team, I am here to win,” he said upon his unveiling by the club.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Wazito begin their new season on Saturday with a tie against newly promoted side FC Talanta.