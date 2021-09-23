CECAFA Queens Vihiga through to FKF Women’s Cup final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 23 – A brace from Janet Bundi in between Gentrix Shikangwa’s penalty handed Vihiga Queens a 3-0 victory over Kayole Starlets at the Ruaraka Complex on Thursday afternoon to sail the CECAFA queens to the final of the inaugural FKF Women’s Cup.

Vihiga played with confidence and panache boasting of confidence after their conquest in the CECAFA regional qualifiers for the CAF Women’s Champions League where they emerged victorious.

Bundi opened the scoring with a brilliant second minute volley before Shikangwa doubled the lead with a penalty in the 23rd minute.

Vihiga was to seal the victory five minutes into the second half when Bundi completed her brace with a fine finish, lifting the ball over the advancing Kayole keeper after running to a long ball.

-More to follow