Shujaa Coach Simiyu out to go one better in Edmonton 7s

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 – After registering an impressive performance in Vancouver 7s, the national men’s sevens team will be aiming to go one better when they tackle a manageable Pool B of this weekend’s Edmonton 7s in Canada.

Shujaa will take on Mike Friday’s USA, Spain and Chile when the action kicks off on Saturday.

The Innocent Simiyu charges will start their day one action against Chile at 7:53 pm EAT in the second Pool B fixture then take on Spain for the second time this season at 11:04 pm and wrap up their day against USA 7s at 2:35 pm, a side they beat to storm the semi-finals of the Vancouver 7s last weekend.

Kenya collected 18 points after reaching the Cup final, only for the second time since 2016. In Vancouver, Shujaa lost to South Africa in an all-African final that was played for the second time, with the first being during the 2009 Adelaide 7s.

Head coach Innocent Simiyu is optimistic his charges are up to the task of lifting a second Cup title at Singapore 7s, and he heaped praises on the young players he handed debuts.

“The boys responded very well in Vancouver, we were able to tick a few boxes but of course there are a few areas of concern for the team, around the kick-off area and our transition from attack to defense,” Simiyu said.

“We are very excited with how the new boys expressed themselves at Vancouver, it being their first HSBC World Sevens Series tournament and it’s a step in the right direction,” said Simiyu.

The players handed debuts are Levy Amunga, Derick Keyoga, Timothy Mmasi and Alvin Marube after they all scored their first tries for Shujaa in the circuit.

“Our boys played very well, especially the new guys who were quite excited with how they expressed themselves being their first tournament with the national team,” Simiyu added.

-Shujaa’s schedule at the Edmonton 7s-

Saturday 25th September

7:53pm – Shujaa vs Chile

11:04pm – Shujaa vs Spain

2:35am(Sunday 26th) – Shujaa vs USA