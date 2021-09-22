Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Photo/COURTESY

Athletics

Kenyan marathon superstar Keitany retires at 39

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 – Kenya’s three-time London marathon and four-time New York marathon winner Mary Keitany announced her retirement on Wednesday after a recurring hip injury stopped her from competing over the last two years.

Keitany, one of the country’s most successful marathon runners who only started distance running after the birth of her first child in June 2008, said she made up her mind to retire after 10 years at the top.

“After a lot of soul-searching, we decided with my manager (Italian Gianni Demadonna) that it was better for me to retire,” Keitany told AFP.

“I picked up a hip injury in my last London marathon race in 2019, which has restricted my training and I’ve not been able to compete effectively since then,” the 39-year-old said.

“I believe I have had a success of my career and this is the best decision I have made.”

In a decade-long career, Keitany held world records at 10 miles, 20km, half-marathon, and 25km but could not translate her success on the roads to open championships, finishing fourth at her Olympic appearance in London in 2012.

Keitany claimed a hat-trick of triumphs in New York between 2014 and 2016 and went on to become the first Kenyan woman to win the title four times when she was victorious again in 2018.

In 2017, Keitany set a women’s-only record time of 2:17:01 at the London marathon, a race she won three times.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved