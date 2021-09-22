Connect with us

President Kenyatta with the national cricket Under-19 team. PHOTO/PSCU

Cricket

Cricket Kenya Normalization body finalizes draft Constitution, invites stakeholders views

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 – The Cricket Normalisation Committee chaired by Lady Justice Joyce Aluoch (retired) has finalized the drafting a new Constitution for Cricket Kenya and now invites views from stakeholders before it can be ratified.

The Committee was appointed by Sports CS Amina Mohamed in March 16 this year to find a solution for the troubled Cricket Kenya that has been marred by wrangles for a long time.

The body was tasked to draft a new constitution, organize and hold elections and undertake resumption of cricket activities in the country.

