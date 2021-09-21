Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Daniel Ricciardo

Motors

Ricciardo – It was a blessing to have the forced break

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Sep 21 – McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo says the the summer shutdown in Formula 1 is part of the reason he was able to reassess and come back so strong at Monza.

The McLaren driver’s struggles throughout the first half of the season were evident, lagging well behind Lando Norris in a car which he feels hasn’t suited his strengths.

But since then, the Australian has been back on the pace relative to his team-mate and took a shock victory last time out at the Italian Grand Prix – and he feels the gap in racing did him the world of good to regain his confidence behind the wheel.

“It was a real blessing to have the forced break,” Ricciardo told BBC Sport. “The first half of the year, because I was struggling to get up to speed, I had no choice but to dive deeper into it, to try to learn and figure it out.

“I never really had a chance to remove myself from it and take a breath and even just mentally switch off. Part of the struggle was I was putting so much into it and not really getting much reward, so that was a bit of the frustration with the first half of the year.

“So, getting away, getting out of Europe, and getting those two weeks to forget about F1, it made me come into Belgium (and) even (in) Friday practice, I felt more calmness and confidence driving the car. It just felt better. I came in with a renewed energy and a little bit about me was back.”

McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl agreed with Ricciardo’s assessment of the time away from action, with his driver admitting this season has been an emotional rollercoaster for him so far.

But now Ricciardo is an eight-time race winner in Formula 1, the McLaren boss is pleased that his hard work has paid off.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We all don’t know what he did in those two weeks [during the summer break],” Seidl said to the official Formula 1 website. “Also don’t really want to know!… It’s just good to have a break, get some distance as well after a very intense period for him where he was putting in a lot of energy and the results didn’t come.

“Maybe he exactly needed that break to step away, think, reflect, and then come back and apply everything we’d worked through in the first half of the season.”

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved